One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Norfolk village

An air ambulance was called to Saxthorpe after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Simon Parker

One man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a van and a car close to a Norfolk village earlier today.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the two-vehicle crash which happened just before 11am on Thursday (September 29) in Blickling Road near Saxthorpe.

Fire crews used rescue equipment to release a casualty.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "An ambulance, a senior paramedic, a rapid response vehicle attended a road traffic collision on the B1435 in Saxthorpe.

"One adult male patient was sent by road to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment."



