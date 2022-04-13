Air ambulance called after motorbike and car crash on B1146
Published: 1:15 PM April 13, 2022
- Credit: Google
An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and car.
Police were called to the collision on the B1146 Dereham Road just after 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 13.
The road was closed at 12.50pm and emergency services remained at the scene.
A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to a collision involving a motorbike and a car on Dereham Road in Colkirk.
"It is thought those involved have sustained serious or life-threatening injuries.
"Drivers are advised to avoid the area."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.