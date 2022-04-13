News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Air ambulance called after motorbike and car crash on B1146

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:15 PM April 13, 2022
An air ambulance has been called following a crash involving a motorbike and car on the B1146 Dereham Road in Colkirk

An air ambulance has been called following a crash involving a motorbike and car on the B1146 Dereham Road in Colkirk - Credit: Google

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and car.

Police were called to the collision on the B1146 Dereham Road just after 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 13.

The road was closed at 12.50pm and emergency services remained at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to a collision involving a motorbike and a car on Dereham Road in Colkirk.

"It is thought those involved have sustained serious or life-threatening injuries.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Food and Drink

Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Youths were seen fleeing the scene after a new trolley barricade was put in place on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham.

'When will it stop' - Town rocked by new Lidl trolley barricades

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Borrega Springs, California, where Andrea Taylor and her husband used to live before relocating to Norfolk

Couple find 'forever home' in Norfolk after 18 years in the USA

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon