Delays after lane closed on A47

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:15 AM October 13, 2021   
A lane on the A47 is closed following a stalled vehicle - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 near Acle.

One lane is closed near the Acle roundabout.

According to the AA Traffic Map, the closure is being caused by a stalled vehicle on the road. 

There is some traffic in the area, with queues building on the surrounding roads.

Yesterday there was an eight-car crash on the Acle Straight, which caused hour-long queues for drivers.

