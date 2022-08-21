Acle Straight closed in both directions after crash near Great Yarmouth

The Acle Straight is closed in both directions following the crash - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

The Acle Straight is closed in both directions after a crash involving a vehicle towing a horse box and another car.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident which happened after 3pm on Sunday (August 21) on the A47 Acle Straight towards Great Yarmouth.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said people who were trapped in both vehicles are being worked on by fire and ambulance crews.

He added: "Police remain at the incident and are keeping the scene safe.

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the #A47 along the #Acle Straight. A full road closure is in place whilst emergency services deal with the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 21, 2022

"The road is closed in both directions and is likely causing some traffic in the area."

Seven fire crews from Martham, Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are also at the scene.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team urged drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

We are currently on scene at an RTC on the @A47info #Aclestraight.



It is currently closed in both directions, please avoid the area and use alternative routes.



#1826 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 21, 2022

As of 5pm, the road remains closed.