Acle Straight closed in both directions after crash near Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:57 PM August 21, 2022
Updated: 5:06 PM August 21, 2022
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

The Acle Straight is closed in both directions following the crash - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

The Acle Straight is closed in both directions after a crash involving a vehicle towing a horse box and another car.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident which happened after 3pm on Sunday (August 21) on the A47 Acle Straight towards Great Yarmouth.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said people who were trapped in both vehicles are being worked on by fire and ambulance crews.

He added: "Police remain at the incident and are keeping the scene safe.

"The road is closed in both directions and is likely causing some traffic in the area."

Seven fire crews from Martham, Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are also at the scene.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team urged drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

As of 5pm, the road remains closed.

