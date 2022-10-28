News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of Acle Straight blocked following crash in the early hours

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:40 AM October 28, 2022
Updated: 7:07 AM October 28, 2022
The Acle Straight has been closed in both directions following a crash this morning

Part of the A47 near Great Yarmouth is blocked following a crash this morning - Credit: Google

Part of the A47 near Great Yarmouth is blocked following a crash this morning. 

The collision is believed to have taken place on the Acle Straight between Great Yarmouth and the Halvergate turn-off, travelling towards Norwich.

It happened at about 4.30am (Friday, October 28).

It has been reported that the Norwich-bound lane is currently blocked.

Traffic is "slow getting past", according to the AA's live traffic map. There are currently delays of about 30 minutes.

More to follow.

