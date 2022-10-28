Part of Acle Straight blocked following crash in the early hours

Part of the A47 near Great Yarmouth is blocked following a crash this morning - Credit: Google

Part of the A47 near Great Yarmouth is blocked following a crash this morning.

The collision is believed to have taken place on the Acle Straight between Great Yarmouth and the Halvergate turn-off, travelling towards Norwich.

It happened at about 4.30am (Friday, October 28).

It has been reported that the Norwich-bound lane is currently blocked.

Traffic is "slow getting past", according to the AA's live traffic map. There are currently delays of about 30 minutes.

More to follow.