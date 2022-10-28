Part of Acle Straight blocked following crash in the early hours
Published: 6:40 AM October 28, 2022
Updated: 7:07 AM October 28, 2022
- Credit: Google
Part of the A47 near Great Yarmouth is blocked following a crash this morning.
The collision is believed to have taken place on the Acle Straight between Great Yarmouth and the Halvergate turn-off, travelling towards Norwich.
It happened at about 4.30am (Friday, October 28).
It has been reported that the Norwich-bound lane is currently blocked.
Traffic is "slow getting past", according to the AA's live traffic map. There are currently delays of about 30 minutes.
More to follow.