Acle roadworks force drivers to take detour via Great Yarmouth or Wroxham

Updated

Roadworks on the A1065 in Acle which have been forcing drivers to take long detours. - Credit: Liz Coates

Roadworks taking place in Acle have forced drivers to take a nine mile detour via either Great Yarmouth or Wroxham.

The A1064 is currently closed between Boat Dyke Lane and Hermitage Close in the town as Anglian Water carries out repairs on a burst water main in the area.

Works are expected to last until Monday, June 27, with the water provider warning drivers of long delays at busy times.

This morning commuters are already facing delays of about 20 minutes.

At the same time police are warning people to avoid Norwich Road in Wroxham after a sinkhole opened up yesterday, closing part of the road.

Police are on scene dealing with a highway obstruction in the Norwich Road area of #Wroxham. Delays likely, please use alternative routes if possible. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 22, 2022

One eyewitness reported seeing drivers being forced to take the long diversion just to get to their homes on the other side of the works.

She said: "It's causing tailbacks to Yarmouth, if you are going in that direction there is no other way through other than to go all the way back to Yarmouth and join that end of the Acle Straight to head to Norwich.

"Some people were just a few hundred yards from their homes but had to go all the way round.

"Can't be helped, but when the sign said 'road closed' it did definitely mean it."

It comes after Anglian Water works caused long delays in North Walsham at the start of the month.