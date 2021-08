Published: 12:43 PM August 18, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM August 18, 2021

The roundabout between Chapelfield Road and Queens Road - Credit: Google

Drivers in Norwich may experience delays following a collision at a busy roundabout.

The incident occurred near Wilko at the roundabout on Chapelfield Road and Queens Road in Norwich at 1pm on Wednesday, August 18.

Traffic is moving at around 10 to 20mph. The incident is expected to end at around 1.15 PM.