Delays expected as abnormal load travels through Norfolk

A deck moulding will be travelling from north Norfolk down to Poole.

Drivers would do well to avoid these roads next week as an abnormal load is set to travel through the county.

A deck moulding will be travelling from north Norfolk down to Poole on the south coast on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The load which is 4.9m wide and 23m in length will begin its journey at 10am leaving from Gaymers Way in North Walsham.

It will travel along a number of local roads and major roads in the county and delays can be expected to travel while it passes through.

The route is as follows:

Gaymers Way - Folgate Road - B1145 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - A14 - Cambridgeshire border.

Norfolk police will escort the abnormal load to the A11 Barton Mills.

