Abnormal load from Bacton Gas Terminal to travel across Norfolk

Bacton Gas Terminal where the abnormal load will set off from.

An abnormal load from Bacton Gas Terminal is set to be transported by police through Norfolk.

A number of fan coolers will travel from the gas terminal to Station Road in West Dereham, near Downham Market, at 10:30am tomorrow (March 31).

The coolers are 4.3m wide and 19m long and will travel along local roads before joining the B1159.

From there the abnormal load will follow this route: A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A1122, A134, B1160, West Dereham Road, Wereham Road, Church Road, Station Road and then local roads to site.

