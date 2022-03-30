News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Abnormal load from Bacton Gas Terminal to travel across Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:07 AM March 30, 2022
Bacton Gas Terminal where the abnormal load will set off from tomorrow.

Bacton Gas Terminal where the abnormal load will set off from. - Credit: Google Maps

An abnormal load from Bacton Gas Terminal is set to be transported by police through Norfolk. 

A number of fan coolers will travel from the gas terminal to Station Road in West Dereham, near Downham Market, at 10:30am tomorrow (March 31). 

The coolers are 4.3m wide and 19m long and will travel along local roads before joining the B1159.

From there the abnormal load will follow this route: A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A1122, A134, B1160, West Dereham Road, Wereham Road, Church Road, Station Road and then local roads to site. 

