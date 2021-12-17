Police warn of delays as 19m long boat is transported on A47 and A11

File photo of an abnormal load in Norfolk. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are set to escort a 19m long boat on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk later this month.

The vessel, which weighs 44,000kg, will be traveling from Lowestoft to Southampton on Wednesday, December 29.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary will be escorting the abnormal load as it travels through the region and motorists may experience delays.

The boat will begin its journey at 12pm departing from Lowestoft Marina. It will then travel up the A1117 to join the A47.

It will then head west along the A47 before joining the A11 and will continue its journey on the A14.

