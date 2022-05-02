Motor weighing 60 tonnes to be escorted through Norfolk
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Drivers may wish to avoid certain roads on Tuesday while an abnormal load is escorted through the county.
A motor weighing 60 tonnes will move from South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth to Hardy Road, Norwich, according to Norfolk Police.
The motor is 4.36m wide, 17m long and 4.36m high.
Police will escort the heavy load through the county and drivers are warned that delays could be experienced.
The motor will begin its journey at 9.30am leaving from South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth.
The route is as follows:
Hartmann Road - A1243 - B1141 - A149 - A47 - A1042 - A1270 - A140 - A1042 - A1242 - Carrow Road - Kerrison Road - Cozens Road - Hardy Road.
Most Read
- 1 First look inside Norwich's 'forecourt of the future'
- 2 From Asda to Ikea: When are major shops open on bank holiday Monday?
- 3 Thousands flock to car boot sale as it returns after five years
- 4 Restaurant ceases trading at distillery visitor centre
- 5 Jailed in Norfolk this week: A man who killed his daughter and drug dealer
- 6 Paper £20 and £50 notes to be withdrawn in six months
- 7 Murder investigation launched following death of man in Norwich
- 8 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in April
- 9 Tide cuts off large group of people and several dogs on north Norfolk coast
- 10 Riverside home of two Norfolk writers goes up for sale for £675,000
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.