Motor weighing 60 tonnes to be escorted through Norfolk

Police have warned a 60 tonne motor will be transported from South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth to Hardy Road in Norwich on Tuesday morning (April 3) - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers may wish to avoid certain roads on Tuesday while an abnormal load is escorted through the county.

A motor weighing 60 tonnes will move from South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth to Hardy Road, Norwich, according to Norfolk Police.

The motor is 4.36m wide, 17m long and 4.36m high.

Police will escort the heavy load through the county and drivers are warned that delays could be experienced.

The motor will begin its journey at 9.30am leaving from South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth.

The route is as follows:

Hartmann Road - A1243 - B1141 - A149 - A47 - A1042 - A1270 - A140 - A1042 - A1242 - Carrow Road - Kerrison Road - Cozens Road - Hardy Road.

