Delays expected as police escort boat through East Anglia

Drivers are being advised to avoid some roads next week as an abnormal load is escorted through Norfolk and Suffolk.

Police will be escorting a boat, which is 5.1m wide, 5.1m high, and 21.5m long, on Monday, June 13, from 9.30am.

It is being escorted from Oyster Yachts in Tunstead Road, Hoveton, to Fox's Marina in Wherstead Road, Ipswich.

The route is as follows: Tunstead Road, Horning Road West, A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, and then the A47.

It will then travel on the A140, the A14, the A137, and then Wherstead Road.

Police have warned drivers to expect delays on these roads.