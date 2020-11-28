News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delay warnings ahead of abnormal load move

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 8:42 AM November 28, 2020   
Abnormal load moving through Norfolk

Police will be moving an abnormal load this morning through Norfolk. - Credit: Google Maps

Road users may face delays this morning as an abnormal load is transported from Norfolk.

Norfolk Police will escort the load from 9.30am on Saturday from Ashmanhaugh,  near Hoveton.

The 5.6m wide yacht deck, which is 27m in length, will be travelling from Rectory Road, in Ashmanhaugh, to Southampton. 

The yacht deck will be transported along Rectory Road,  School Road  before transferring to the A1151.

It will then pass along the  A149,  B1152  and A1064 before joining some of the county's main roads.

You may also want to watch:

The load will first travel along the  A47 before passing on the A11, A14 , back on to the A11, M11 before joining the M25. 

The police escort will take place from Ashmanhaugh to Junction 25 of the M25.


