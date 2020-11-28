Delay warnings ahead of abnormal load move
Published: 8:42 AM November 28, 2020
Road users may face delays this morning as an abnormal load is transported from Norfolk.
Norfolk Police will escort the load from 9.30am on Saturday from Ashmanhaugh, near Hoveton.
The 5.6m wide yacht deck, which is 27m in length, will be travelling from Rectory Road, in Ashmanhaugh, to Southampton.
The yacht deck will be transported along Rectory Road, School Road before transferring to the A1151.
It will then pass along the A149, B1152 and A1064 before joining some of the county's main roads.
The load will first travel along the A47 before passing on the A11, A14 , back on to the A11, M11 before joining the M25.
The police escort will take place from Ashmanhaugh to Junction 25 of the M25.
