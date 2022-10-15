Abnormal load travelling through Norfolk could cause delays
Published: 1:06 PM October 15, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Drivers are being advised to avoid some roads as an abnormal load is set to be escorted through Norfolk.
The deck moulding - which is 4.9 metres wide and 23 metres in length - will be escorted by police on Tuesday, October 18, at 9.30am.
They will be travelling from Gaymers Way in North Walsham to Poole.
The route is as follows: B1145, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A140, A14, A12 Essex border.