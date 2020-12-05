News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through Suffolk and Norfolk

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2020   
Drivers are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported through the region.

A boat weighing more than 48 tons will be moved from Lowestoft Haven Marina to Southampton on Saturday, December 5.

Suffolk Police has issued the warning to motorists ahead of Norfolk Police escorting the 15m long boat from Lowestoft Haven Marina on School Road.

A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel from Lowestoft at 9.30am.

A police spokesman said: "Motorists are advised that they may experience delays on Saturday, December 5 from 9.30am as police escort the transportation of a boat - 4.95m wide, 4.8m high, 15m long and weighing 44,000kg - through the county."

The routes will be as follows: School Rodd – B1531 – A1117 – A146 – A143 – A146 – A47 – A11 – A14 Cambs Border.

Norfolk Police will escort the boat from Lowestoft to A11 Red Lodge before the abnormal load continues "with private self escort."

A police spokesman added: "Delays can be expected along this route."

Lowestoft News
East Norfolk News

