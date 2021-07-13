News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays expected due to 44-tonne abnormal load on A11, A47 and NDR

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:52 PM July 13, 2021   
The traffic queues on the sliproad as the A11 south is closed at the Attleborough Road and Blackthor

Delays are likely on major Norfolk road on Wednesday due to an abnormal load. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Drivers should expect delays on some of Norfolk's major routes on Wednesday due to an extremely heavy abnormal load travelling through the county.

From around 10am on July 14, police will escort a load carrying 44 tons of deck moulding through the county towards its final destination in the Norfolk Broads.

The load is five metres wide, 4.6m high and 23m long, and is being escorted from Poole in Dorset to Tunstead Road in Hoveton.

It will enter Norfolk via the A11 and travel up to Thickthorn, where it will head west along the A47 to Longwater.

After turning onto Dereham Road, it will move to the our Norwich ring road before turning left onto the A140 Cromer Road.

The load will then be directed on to the NDR towards the A47, where it will rejoin at Postwick before heading east to the A1064.

From there, it will move onto the A149 to access the local roads to its final destination.

Norfolk Police said: "Delays can be expected along these routes."

