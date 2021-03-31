News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays warning as huge mobile home escorted through Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:19 AM March 31, 2021   
Police have issued a warning about an abnormal load travelling through Suffolk and Norfolk.

Drivers have been warned they could face delays when an abnormal load - a mobile home - travels through Norfolk to get to a holiday park.

Norfolk police will today (Wednesday, March 31) be escorting a mobile home, which is being taken from Kettering in Northamptonshire to Mundesley Holiday Village.

The mobile home, which is 23.5 metres long and four metres wide, was due to set off from the A14 on the Cambridgeshire border at 9.30am.

It is due to travel along the A11, the A47, the A1064, B1152, A149, B1159 and local roads to the holiday village.

Norfolk police will pick up the job of escorting the load on the stretch of its journey from the A47 eastbound lay-by between and Trowse and Postwick.

Police warned it could cause potential delays.

