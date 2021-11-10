Police to escort 21-metre long yacht through Norfolk
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police are due to escort a large yacht through Norfolk next week.
The abnormal load will be transported from Oyster Yachts in Tunstead Road, Hoveton, to Fox's Marina in The Strand, Ipswich, on Monday, November 15.
The 21.5 metres long and 5.35 metres wide yacht will leave Hoveton at 9am.
It is due to travel along the A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47 and A11.
In Suffolk it will travel on the Red Lodge slip road, A14, A142, A14, the A1308 slip road, A14, the A14J55 slip road, A14, A137, and will finish on local roads to the marina.
An alternative route is along the A14, A142, A11, A1304, B1506, A14, and then local routes to the marina.
