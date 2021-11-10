News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police to escort 21-metre long yacht through Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:19 PM November 10, 2021
abnormal load - yacht hull

Norfolk Police will escort a yacht through Norfolk and Suffolk. This photo shows a previous yacht that Police escorted. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are due to escort a large yacht through Norfolk next week.

The abnormal load will be transported from Oyster Yachts in Tunstead Road, Hoveton, to Fox's Marina in The Strand, Ipswich, on Monday, November 15.

The 21.5 metres long and 5.35 metres wide yacht will leave Hoveton at 9am. 

It is due to travel along the A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47 and A11.

In Suffolk it will travel on the Red Lodge slip road, A14, A142, A14, the A1308 slip road, A14, the A14J55 slip road, A14, A137, and will finish on local roads to the marina.

An alternative route is along the A14, A142, A11, A1304, B1506, A14, and then local routes to the marina. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

