23-metre long decking mould to be escorted through Norfolk

Published: 8:37 AM October 19, 2021

Police are set to escort an abnormal load through the county this morning.

A 23-metre long decking mould for a boat is to be escorted by police through Norfolk this morning.

Officers will escort the abnormal load from Poole to Oyster Yachts in Hoveton at 11am.

The route will be as follows: A14 Cambs Border, A11, B1085, A11, A47, A1064, B1152, A149, A1151, Hoveton, Horning Rd West, Tunstead Road and local roads to site

Norfolk police will take over the escort from Red Lodge to Hoveton.

The vehicle is 4.95-metre wide, 23-metre long and weighs 44,000kg.

