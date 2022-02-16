News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Drivers to face delays as abnormal load escorted through East Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:57 AM February 16, 2022
abnormal load - yacht hull

Drivers in Norfolk and Suffolk could face delays as an abnormal load is transported across the region. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers could face delays as an abnormal load is escorted across Norfolk and Suffolk by police.

A deck mould tool will be moved from Dorset to Gaymers Way in North Walsham on Friday, February 18, at 11am.

Weighing 44,000kg, the deck mould tool is 4.9m wide, 20m long, and 4.6m high.

The route is as follows: A14 at Cambridgeshire border, to A11, to B1085 at Red Lodge, to the A11 at the Norfolk border.

Then from the A11, to A47, to A1064, to B1152, to B1145, to Folgate Road, to Gaymers Way.

It will then follow local roads to the site.

Norfolk police will escort the load from Red Lodge to North Walsham.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Suffolk Live News
Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

Food and Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Valeria Navarro from The Tapas Lunch Company

Brexit border delays impacting Norfolk businesses

Derin Clark

person
Bertie Beck, who has a post-covid condition called PIMS, which affects children around a month afthe

Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon