Drivers to face delays as abnormal load escorted through East Anglia

Drivers in Norfolk and Suffolk could face delays as an abnormal load is transported across the region.

Drivers could face delays as an abnormal load is escorted across Norfolk and Suffolk by police.

A deck mould tool will be moved from Dorset to Gaymers Way in North Walsham on Friday, February 18, at 11am.

Weighing 44,000kg, the deck mould tool is 4.9m wide, 20m long, and 4.6m high.

The route is as follows: A14 at Cambridgeshire border, to A11, to B1085 at Red Lodge, to the A11 at the Norfolk border.

Then from the A11, to A47, to A1064, to B1152, to B1145, to Folgate Road, to Gaymers Way.

It will then follow local roads to the site.

Norfolk police will escort the load from Red Lodge to North Walsham.

