Delays expected as abnormal load is escorted through Norfolk

Delays are expected on some of Norfolk's roads today as an abnormal load is escorted by police through the county.

A yacht will be moved from Tunstead Road in Hoveton to Fox's Marina in Wherstead, Ipswich at 10am.

The boat is 21.5m long, 5.3m high and 5.35m wide.

It weighs 50,000kg.

The route through Norfolk is as follows: Tunstead Road, to Horning Road West, to A1151, to A149, to B1152, to A1064, to A47, to A11.

Through Suffolk, the yacht will be escorted along the A11, to A14, to A142, to A14, onto the B1308 Slip, to Copdock exchange, to A14, to A137, before following local roads to the site.

