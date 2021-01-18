News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays as 23m-long caravan travels through Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:36 AM January 18, 2021    Updated: 8:22 AM January 18, 2021
Mundesley Holiday Village - The Sandringham Group of Homes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists travelling on some of Norfolk's main routes this morning are being warned of potential delays due to an abnormal load.

A police escort will be in place from 10am to follow the caravan, which measures 4m wide and 23.5m in length.

The caravan is being transported 130 miles from Kettering to Mundesley Holiday Village.

The caravan will travel from Kettering to the A14 at the Cambridgeshire border before travelling along the A11 and A47.

It will then travel on the A1064, later joining the B1152, A149 and B1159 before arriving at Mundesley Holiday Village.

