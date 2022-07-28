Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption

An amber traffic warning has been issued across England - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Drivers travelling to and from Norfolk this weekend have been told to expect delays as an amber traffic warning has been issued.

The AA has issued the warning to motorists due to potential delays on roads across the country between 11am and 3pm on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30.

The guidance comes amid train strikes, the opening weekend of the football league season, the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the second weekend of the school holidays.

Traffic queuing on the M20 near Folkestone in Kent, on July 22, as families embark on getaways at the start of summer holidays for many schools in England and Wales. - Credit: PA

Heavy delays are likely to be felt worst towards the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone as holidaymakers flock to Kent to cross the English Channel to France.

Tens of thousands of families saw the start of their summer holidays ruined last weekend as the roads approaching Dover were gridlocked, leading to delays of several hours.

This was blamed on a shortage of French border officers and a serious crash on the M20.

Away from the south east, drivers heading towards Devon and Cornwall using the M5, A303 and A30 are set to experience jams.

Similarly, the south west and western sections of the M25, the Bristol M4/M5 junction, M6, M42, M1 and M62 are vulnerable to jams this weekend.

Norwich City travel to Wales to play Cardiff on Saturday, while Ipswich Town host Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “With holiday let switchover day starting on Friday mixed with train strikes and a huge weekend of sport, we are concerned that drivers will experience delays across the network with the south of England particularly vulnerable.

“Breakdowns can make jams worse and last weekend we saw a rise in breakdowns where vehicle checks had not been carried out before setting off."

Traffic on the M4 at junction 5, on July 22, as families embark on getaways at the start of summer holidays for many schools in England and Wales. - Credit: PA

To combat potential issues on carriageways, Mr Cousens urged drivers to spend time checking tyres and fluid levels before travelling.

He added: “As well as preparing your car, those using the car for long journeys should prepare for jams, carry plenty of food and water as well as entertainment for younger travellers."

It comes as 90pc of Greater Anglia services will not be running on Saturday due to members of ASLEF at Greater Anglia, along with seven other rail companies, holding strikes.

The Norwich to London Liverpool Street intercity service will run a heavily reduced service across the entire day.

There will also be severely reduced services between Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria and Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street, with far fewer trains than usual.

People going to see Lady Gaga at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium on Saturday have also been urged to find alternative transport to get to the stadium due to the rail strike.

A Greater Anglia rail strike will be held on Saturday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jamie Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia, said: “We know that football fans like to travel to matches by train and that there are also many events around the region and in London which people have been looking forward to.

“Unfortunately, with our train drivers on strike we can only run a very limited service and so our advice is to avoid travelling on our trains.

“We are very sorry for the continued disruption this industrial action is causing our customers.

"The industry is working to resolve the disputes.”