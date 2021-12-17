The changes give priority to more vulnerable road users and place more responsibility on vehicles capable of causing the most damage. - Credit: Archant © 2011

Changes to the Highway Code which give cyclists priority over cars may cause confusion when they are introduced next month because many motorists are unaware of them, experts have said.

The revisions - due to come into force on January 29, subject to parliamentary approval - will mean motorists will have to give way to cyclists and pedestrians at junctions.

But the AA has called for an education campaign to avoid "confusion" and "dangerous situations", after it carried out a survey which found only a third of drivers knew about the changes.

The overhaul will create a hierarchy of responsibility based on the vulnerability of different types of road users, with motorists assuming greater responsibility for reducing the danger posed to pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

Cyclists will also have to act to reduce the danger posed to pedestrians.

Under the old code, pedestrians only had right of way at a junction if they were already on the road.

But under the revamped code, drivers and cyclists will have to give way if a pedestrian is waiting to cross a road they are turning into.

Cars indicating to turn left or right will also have to give way to cyclists coming from behind and going straight on, only turning once they have passed.

Derek Williams, a spokesman for the Norwich Cycling Campaign, welcomed the changes. "Cycling has always been pushed to margins. This will, I hope, give us some kind of priority," he added.

Mr Williams said his campaign group had been encouraging people to participate in the government’s recent consultation on the changes.

He said the change that meant cars had to stop a junction if a pedestrian was about to step out onto the road, rather than exercising their current priority to turn, should already be common practice.

“It has to be the responsibility of the car driver to stop. There cannot be any disagreement about that,” he said.

He backed the need for more publicity to inform road users about the changes.

Derek Williams of the Norwich Cycling Campaign - Credit: Derek Williams

Mr Williams said that “there does need to be some publicity” of the changes, and that his group will be calling for that publicity.

The new code also clarifies that cyclists have the right to ride in the centre of a lane of traffic, rather than keeping close to the pavement.

“What is promised seems to be really good, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating,” he said.

The new measures also establish guidance on safe passing distances and speeds when cars are trying to overtake cyclists or horse riders, and ensuring that more vulnerable road users have priority at junctions when travelling straight ahead.

In addition, the updated code will advise car drivers and passengers to open their doors using their opposite hands - for example, opening a door on the right of the car with their left hand.

The technique, known as the ‘Dutch reach’, makes the passenger more likely to turn their head and spot any incoming cyclists who could crash into the opened door.

