Bank holiday traffic warning as 15 MILLION cars set to take to the roads

The AA has issued an amber travel warning ahead of the bank holiday weekend - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Drivers travelling to and from Norfolk this weekend have been told to expect delays as an amber traffic warning has been issued.

The AA has said delays are likely to peak on roads across the country between 10am and 4pm on Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27.

The motoring company has warned there could be 15 million car journeys made this August bank holiday, which is the "last hurrah" before children return back to the classroom following the summer holidays.

Friday and Saturday could see the peak of the traffic between 10am and 4pm - Credit: Archant

Sunday and bank holiday Monday evenings are also expected to be very busy as travellers return from vacations.

The AA estimates that 45pc of drivers will embark on car journeys over the long weekend, either on holidays or days out.

As well as holiday traffic, a number of major events are taking place across the UK causing even more congestion.

Reading and Leeds Festival, Notting Hill Carnival, the final weekend of Edinburgh Fringe and Football League and Premier League fixtures will all have an impact.

The M25 and the M1 are expected to be a hotspots for traffic, as well as the M4/M5 interchange in Bristol.

Other roads that could face heavy congestion include the M6/M42 in Birmingham, the M62 between Liverpool to Manchester and Leeds, the M60, M56 and roads in and around Edinburgh.

Norwich City fans will be travelling to Sunderland on Saturday while Ipswich Town face Barnsley at home.

A number of roads across the country could see heavy delays this weekend - Credit: PA

Sean Sidley, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “This year we are predicting up to 15 million journeys will be made over the August bank holiday, as families make the most of the warm weather and have a last hurrah before the new school year.

“With events and festivals fully back to normal localised congestion will peak at closing time around major venues, but the rest of the UK could see peak journeys throughout Saturday.

“Traffic is likely to build again from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, so allow plenty of time if you’re travelling then. Routes to and from coastal resorts and beauty spots will be among the busiest, so drivers should plan ahead for the journey and check your car before you go.”

Petrol and diesel prices have fallen since costs at the pumps reached a record high in July - Credit: Archant

While the warning of delays could put a dampener on weekend plans, there is some good news as the price of petrol fell to 171.41p a litre on Sunday.

At the beginning of July, it had hit a record of 191.53p a litre.

Diesel also continues to fall and stood at 182.70 a litre on Sunday.



