Norfolk morning traffic: Crash on A47 in roadworks area

Published: 8:04 AM June 14, 2021

A crash on the A47 at Trowse this morning is causing heavy delays in an area already used to tailbacks in recent times.

For several weeks now, both directions of the road have been reduced to one lane with 40mph limits in place while roadworks are carried out.

That alone has caused delays every morning, but things appear worse today due to the crash.

An eyewitness said they saw two cars in the middle of the road close to the start of the contraflow system that is in place.

Traffic sensors in the area show long tailbacks in the area, particularly in the westbound lane with cars moving slowly all the way back to the junction at Postwick.

Eastbound traffic is moving slowly too, though, particularly back towards the junction with the A11 at Thickthorn.

The main roads into the city look busy, as usual – as do the main highways into Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Wisbech in particular.

