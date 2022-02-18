News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bus companies cancel services due to 'strong crosswinds' on A47

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:13 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 1:27 PM February 18, 2022
The A47 near Dereham. Photo: Matthew Usher

Bus services from First and Konect are being cancelled due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Matthew Usher

Crosswinds on the A47 in Norfolk have led to bus companies cancelling services as Storm Eunice hits the county.

Bus services in west Norfolk are being affected by strong winds, with multiple companies cancelling routes.

First Bus has cancelled all Excel services between Norwich and King's Lynn as well as King's Lynn and Peterborough from 12pm.

This will be reviewed at 4pm.

A spokesperson from First Bus said: "The wind is really getting up and those routes on the A47 are mostly wide-open spaces.

"The cancellations are coming from a safety perspective.

"Our other services are running okay currently but if that changes then we'll let people know online. 

"We are monitoring the situation."

Konectbus has diverted route eight, which normally runs on the A47, via Mattishall and East Tuddenham to avoid "strong crosswinds" on the open stretches of fields on the A47.

No stops are being missed but journey times may increase.

Route 11 has also been suspended due to two buses being stuck behind a fallen tree and power lines in Ashill, between Swaffham and Watton.

