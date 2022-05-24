A47 reopens after man seriously injured in crash following police chase

The A47 between Dereham and Swaffham has reopened following a serious crash in Little Fransham on Monday, May 23 - Credit: Google

A major road in Norfolk has fully reopened almost 24 hours after a section was closed following a serious crash.

The A47 between Wendling and Necton had been closed since about 5pm on Monday, May 23.

A man in his 40s was seriously injured in the collision which followed a police pursuit after the driver failed to stop.

The vehicle left the road at Little Fransham at about 4.24pm and the driver from Cambridgeshire was taken to hospital for treatment.

On Monday evening, drivers were advised to find alternative routes due to the closure.

A lane of the road at Little Fransham, near Dereham, reopened at about 5am on Tuesday, May 24, with temporary traffic lights in place as drivers in both directions were routed around it.

There has ben long delays in the area due to the road closure.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

