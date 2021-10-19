Queues build on A47 due to partial block

Published: 5:02 PM October 19, 2021

The A47 near Cucumber Lane in Brundall - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 near Brundall as the road is partially blocked.

The road is blocked near the roundabout between the A47 and Cucumber Lane by what is thought to be a stalled vehicle.

There is queuing traffic in the area, which could potentially worsen during rush hour.

