Queues build on A47 due to partial block

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:02 PM October 19, 2021   
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

The A47 near Cucumber Lane in Brundall - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 near Brundall as the road is partially blocked.

The road is blocked near the roundabout between the A47 and Cucumber Lane by what is thought to be a stalled vehicle.

There is queuing traffic in the area, which could potentially worsen during rush hour.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


