A47 tailbacks as roadworks move west near Norwich

Published: 8:24 AM May 17, 2021

Delays due to roadworks on the A47 south of Norwich. - Credit: Archant

There are early morning delays on the A47 today as roadworks near Norwich continue.

Resurfacing works are being carried out on the Norwich Southern Bypass, and are set to go on for several months.

The £5m project has been causing regular traffic jams since it began on May 4, mostly between Postwick and the A140 Ipswich Road junction.

On Monday, many of the delays had moved to the other side of the A140, affecting traffic between Harford Bridge and Thickthorn as well as further east towards Trowse.

Lane closures are in place, and a 40mph speed limit is in force.

But many are queueing to get in and out of the city, with travel times delayed by 20 minutes or more.

