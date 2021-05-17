News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 tailbacks as roadworks move west near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:24 AM May 17, 2021   
Long delays on the A47 after a car caught fire. Photo: Steve Shaw

Delays due to roadworks on the A47 south of Norwich. - Credit: Archant

There are early morning delays on the A47 today as roadworks near Norwich continue.

Resurfacing works are being carried out on the Norwich Southern Bypass, and are set to go on for several months.

The £5m project has been causing regular traffic jams since it began on May 4, mostly between Postwick and the A140 Ipswich Road junction.

On Monday, many of the delays had moved to the other side of the A140, affecting traffic between Harford Bridge and Thickthorn as well as further east towards Trowse.

Lane closures are in place, and a 40mph speed limit is in force.

But many are queueing to get in and out of the city, with travel times delayed by 20 minutes or more.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

West Runton is a location which is growing in popularity

Six North Norfolk beaches awarded blue flag status for summer 2021

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Conna

Coronavirus | Video

'Shocked' couple almost given wrong Covid jab

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Scrap material kept at CT Barnes Autos in Scarning. 

Garage owner has five months to clear site or face jail

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tom Bristow, investigations editor, with pole supports and a petition with 6,000 names for the rebui

Video

‘You’re trespassing’ - What happened when we gave Matt Hancock QEH petition

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus