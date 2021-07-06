Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on major roads and traffic light issues

Published: 8:10 AM July 6, 2021

Traffic on the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabout. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Drivers can expect delays on the A47, A146 and the A134 on a busy morning in Norfolk.

The worst of the delays looks to be on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass, where traffic in both directions looks especially heavy either side of the Trowse junction.

Traffic is also heavy further east on the Acle Straight heading into Great Yarmouth, while there may also be delays on the other side of the city at Honingham, Dereham and near Wisbech.

On the A146, there is queueing traffic on the Loddon bypass at Stubbs Green due to roadworks in the area, while there are also delays on the A134 heading into Thetford.

Meanwhile, in Great Yarmouth, there are reports that the traffic lights at the St Nicholas Road crossroads are not working, so drivers should take extra caution in the area.

