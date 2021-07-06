News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on major roads and traffic light issues

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:10 AM July 6, 2021   
A big increase in traffic in Norwich. Pictured is the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabou

Traffic on the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabout. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Drivers can expect delays on the A47, A146 and the A134 on a busy morning in Norfolk.

The worst of the delays looks to be on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass, where traffic in both directions looks especially heavy either side of the Trowse junction.

Traffic is also heavy further east on the Acle Straight heading into Great Yarmouth, while there may also be delays on the other side of the city at Honingham, Dereham and near Wisbech.

On the A146, there is queueing traffic on the Loddon bypass at Stubbs Green due to roadworks in the area, while there are also delays on the A134 heading into Thetford.

Meanwhile, in Great Yarmouth, there are reports that the traffic lights at the St Nicholas Road crossroads are not working, so drivers should take extra caution in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk Live

Man in late teens raped in church yard

Sarah Hussain

person
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Martin and Mark Hougham, with their two-year-old son Austin, at the Castle Inn in Bungay.

Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus