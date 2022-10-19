News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 reopens after 13 hour closure due to 'human waste' in carriageway

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:09 AM October 19, 2022
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The A47 reopened late last night after "human waste" spilt across the carriageway and closed the road for 13 hours.

Drivers and bus services were hit by heavy delays throughout Tuesday (October 18) following the sewage spill in Hockering.

Police closed part of the A47 towards Dereham after the incident which happened at about 8.50am.

Following the incident, a lorry came to a standstill in the middle of the carriageway.

But in a tweet just after 10pm on Tuesday night, National Highways East confirmed the road had reopened in both directions.

During the day, bus companies had warned passengers that services faced long delays and some journeys had been cancelled.

Due to the "severe" impact on passengers, First Bus and Konectbus accepted each other's tickets for journeys between Dereham and Norwich.

Norfolk Live News
A47 News

Don't Miss

Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, boasts idyllic riverside views. 

Food and Drink

Riverside pub named one of the best places in the UK for Sunday lunch

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Gridserve forecourt at Postwick.

Six months on, what's life like at the region's first electric garage?

Derin Clark

Author Picture Icon
Keane Headline the second evening of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge

Forest Live

First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing on the

Martin Lewis issues financial warning to unmarried couples living together

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon