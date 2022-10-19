A47 reopens after 13 hour closure due to 'human waste' in carriageway

The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The A47 reopened late last night after "human waste" spilt across the carriageway and closed the road for 13 hours.

Drivers and bus services were hit by heavy delays throughout Tuesday (October 18) following the sewage spill in Hockering.

Police closed part of the A47 towards Dereham after the incident which happened at about 8.50am.

Following the incident, a lorry came to a standstill in the middle of the carriageway.

But in a tweet just after 10pm on Tuesday night, National Highways East confirmed the road had reopened in both directions.

During the day, bus companies had warned passengers that services faced long delays and some journeys had been cancelled.

Due to the "severe" impact on passengers, First Bus and Konectbus accepted each other's tickets for journeys between Dereham and Norwich.