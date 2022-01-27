A47 near Wisbech set to close for seven weekends due to roadworks

Part of the A47 is set to close for seven weekends due to ongoing roadworks. - Credit: Archant

Part of the A47 is set to close for seven weekends as part of ongoing roadworks.

The Guyhirn junction on the A47 near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, is undergoing improvement work as a part of a £25 million road scheme.

The project is one of six by National Highways on the A47 and is due to be finished in the spring.

Until then, there will be seven successive weekend closures running from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, beginning on February 4 and lasting until March 21.

When the road is closed between Guyhirn and Wisbech from February 4 to 14, there will be a diversion via Peterborough and Sutterton.

The closure between Guyhirn and Thorney, from February 18 to 28, will see a diversion via Whittlesey and Coates.

And when all approaches to the roundabout are closed from March 4 to 21, there will be a diversion via Whittlesey and Peterborough.

Guyhirn junction is used by more than 20,000 vehicles a day and has high levels of congestion.

The work will see the roundabout made bigger and two lanes added on the approaches with the aim of easing congestion.

In addition to the work near Wisbech, three sections of the A47 are being duelled - from Blofield to North Burlingham and North Tuddenham to Easton in Norfolk, and from Wansford to Sutton in Cambridgeshire.

There will also be work at the Thickthorn roundabout near Norwich.

National Highways Senior Project Manager for Guyhirn, Jonathan Donlevy, said: “The Guyhirn roundabout is a key junction along the A47 which connects people, communities and businesses in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk through to King's Lynn and the A1(M).

"The upgraded junction will not only help to reduce delays and make journey times more reliable but will provide additional capacity which will be crucial to the local and national economy.”