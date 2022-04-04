A47 near King's Lynn closed after serious crash

The A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk - Credit: Google

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A47 near King's Lynn following a serious crash.

The westbound carriageway between the Hardwick roundabout and the Pullover roundabout has been closed by police this morning, April 4.

King's Lynn Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are at the scene.

There is some queueing traffic in both directions and a diversion is in place.

