Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 near King's Lynn closed after serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:53 AM April 4, 2022
Updated: 6:55 AM April 4, 2022
The A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk

The A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk - Credit: Google

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A47 near King's Lynn following a serious crash.

The westbound carriageway between the Hardwick roundabout and the Pullover roundabout has been closed by police this morning, April 4.

King's Lynn Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are at the scene.

There is some queueing traffic in both directions and a diversion is in place.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News
A47 News

