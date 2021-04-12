Lanes closed after lorry hits A47 central reservation
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
One lane of the A47 is closed in each direction after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.
It happened at around midday on Monday, April 12, with police officers and an ambulance called to the scene.
The lorry was travelling westbound when it crashed between Trowse and Harford Bridges south of Norwich, police said.
The driver was checked over by paramedics, but did not need to go to hospital.
With the central reservation damaged, one lane of the A47 in both directions is closed between the junctions with the A146 and A140.
Highways England have been made aware of the incident and will carry out repairs.
Traffic in both directions is expected to be busy until the lanes reopens, with drivers urged to leave extra time for journeys or, if possible, avoid the area.
• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, follow our LIVE traffic map.
