Overnight works on stretch of A47 prompt 50-mile diversion for two weeks

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:25 PM August 18, 2022
The crash on the Acle Straight happened shortly before midnight in April 2018.

The A47 is to close for two weeks between Great Yarmouth and Acle. - Credit: Archant

Commuters using the A47 could be forced to take a 50-mile diversion with the road to close overnight for two weeks as an inspection takes place.

The Acle Straight between Great Yarmouth and Acle will close in both directions from Monday, August 22, to Friday, September 3, between 8pm and 6am the following morning.

It will allow Waterman Aspen to inspect the road and carry out a survey.

There is a diversion in place, however this will take drivers on a 50-mile route through Gilllingham.



