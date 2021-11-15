A47 works to continue with further road closures

Road closures and bus route diversions will continue on the A47. - Credit: Archant

Drainage work on the A47 is set to continue until next week with further road closures and bus route diversions.

The A47 westbound between Watton Road and the Longwater Interchange will be closed between 8pm and 6am on weeknights until Thursday, November 25, with traffic diverted on to Earlham Road.

During the day the road will be reduced to one lane, and the speed limit reduced to 40mph for safety reasons.

The westbound exit slip road will be closed from 8pm on Friday, November 18, until 6am on Monday, November 22.

Whilst the slip road is closed, traffic will travel along the A47 to Dereham road roundabout and then return eastbound to Longwater Interchange eastbound.

From November 15 to November 27, First buses heading outbound will continue along Chapelfield Road and will operate via the A1074 Dereham Road to Longwater.

They will then follow normal line of route from the showground, city-bound buses are not affected, but Cringleford bus interchange will not be served during this closure.