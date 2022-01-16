News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of A47 closed after serious crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:58 PM January 16, 2022
Updated: 7:37 PM January 16, 2022
Police are on the scene of a serious crash on the A47 in Little Fransham.

Police are on the scene of a serious crash on the A47 in Little Fransham. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A47 has been closed this evening after a serious crash.

The road is currently closed in both directions at junctions in Little Fransham between the A1065 in Swaffham and the A1075 in Dereham.

Police are currently on the scene of the crash between two vehicles and are urging motorists to allow extra time if travelling in the area.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Dereham and Swaffham arrived on the scene at about 5.40pm.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free people from their vehicles and make the scene safe before leaving at about 6.40pm.

Traffic is said to be moving very slowly in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

