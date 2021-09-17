Delays on the A47 after crash

Published: 7:07 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 7:16 PM September 17, 2021

The A47 between Swaffham and Dereham has been shut in both directions. - Credit: Google

The A47 is partially blocked near Dereham after an accident.

Traffic is moving slowly around the area, with delays of 13 minutes or more and an average speed of five miles per hour.

The accident occurred just before Mattishall Road and is on the westbound carriageway.

Police and ambulance crews are on the scene.

The westbound carriageway is closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

