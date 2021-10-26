Motorcyclist seriously injured in A47 slip road crash

Published: 11:41 AM October 26, 2021

The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: MATTHEW USHER - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in crash near King's Lynn.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision at 2.41pm on Monday, October 25, on the A47 slip road coming off the Hardwick Roundabout near King's Lynn.

A lorry driver stopped to assist the motorcyclist and police closed the road for the East of England Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said the motorcyclist "suffered serious injuries".

