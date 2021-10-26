News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A47 slip road crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:41 AM October 26, 2021   
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: MATTHEW USHER - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in crash near King's Lynn. 

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision at 2.41pm on Monday, October 25, on the A47 slip road coming off the Hardwick Roundabout near King's Lynn.

A lorry driver stopped to assist the motorcyclist and police closed the road for the East of England Ambulance Service. 

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said the motorcyclist  "suffered serious injuries".

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live
A47 News
King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch in Wymondham being filmed for BBC One's Rip Off Britain

Norfolk RSPCA store appears on Rip Off Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Paul McCarthy. General manager of Chantry Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Special Report

Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The World Pier Crabbing Championships at Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Quiz | Quiz

How Norfolk are you? Take this quiz to find out

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon