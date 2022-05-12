News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash on A47 causes delays and bus disruption

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:31 PM May 12, 2022
A crash on the A47 near Necton is causing delays to travel and disruption to bus travel

A crash on the A47 near Necton is causing delays to travel and disruption to bus travel - Credit: Google

There are delays on the A47 following a crash between Dereham and Swaffham.

The collision happened near Necton at the junction with Tuns Road at about 5.45pm on Thursday (May 12).

The road has been partially blocked and traffic is moving very slowly in the area.

Congestion has been reported between Swaffham and Little Fransham.

Bus services have been disrupted following the crash.

Konectbus has said it is unable to serve Necton or Holme Hale.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Norfolk Live News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Norwich Airport to reopen again

Norwich Airport starts Covid recovery flying to eight new destinations

Derin Clark

person
GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Norfolk Live News

Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The A140 in Marsham, north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Armed police spotted in north Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Maple Road

Norfolk Live News

Man in his 40s dies after west Norfolk industrial accident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon