Crash on A47 causes delays and bus disruption

A crash on the A47 near Necton is causing delays to travel and disruption to bus travel - Credit: Google

There are delays on the A47 following a crash between Dereham and Swaffham.

The collision happened near Necton at the junction with Tuns Road at about 5.45pm on Thursday (May 12).

The road has been partially blocked and traffic is moving very slowly in the area.

Congestion has been reported between Swaffham and Little Fransham.

Bus services have been disrupted following the crash.

Konectbus has said it is unable to serve Necton or Holme Hale.

Route 11 - Due to an accident on the A47 we are currently unable to serve Necton or Holme Hale. The full route from Ashill to Dereham will be served as normal. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) May 12, 2022

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



