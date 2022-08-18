Updated
Several roads closed in King's Lynn due to crash and ongoing incident
- Credit: Google
Several roads including the A47 in King's Lynn have been closed due to a crash and an ongoing incident.
Police were called at 11.30am today (August 18) to reports of a collision on the bridge near the South Gates Roundabout in King's Lynn.
Three vehicles are involved including a Ford Transit van.
The westbound carriageway is currently closed and police are at the scene.
Another ongoing incident has forced the closure of a number of roads along the A47.
The Hardwick slip roads on and off, the Saddlebow roundabout and Constitution Hill roundabout have all been closed to drivers.
A police spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident in king's Lynn. A number of roads have been closed and emergency services are at the scene dealing with the incident."
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk beach named among UK's most contaminated
- 2 Man in 20s killed and another seriously injured in motorbike crash
- 3 Revealed: Buyer of Norwich Airport Industrial Estate - and what they paid
- 4 Heatwave leaves dried-up pond like 'scene from sci-fi movie'
- 5 YouTube professional eater smashes 100oz steak challenge at Norfolk pub
- 6 'Carnage' as fight involving axes breaks out after van crashes into house
- 7 New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn
- 8 Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in
- 9 Parish council weighs in on row over 'rollercoaster' racking
- 10 Fighter jet heard roaring over Norwich in night time training exercise
Norfolk Fire Service crews are also in attendance assisting the police.
There is heavy congestion in the area following the crash and traffic is backed up along the A47, the A17 the A149.
There is also heavy delays on roads through the town, including Wisbech Road and London Road.