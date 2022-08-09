Drivers face delays after two crashes near Dereham
Published: 1:58 PM August 9, 2022
- Credit: Google
Two crashes on roads near Dereham caused heavy delays to drivers this afternoon.
On the A47, the Norwich-bound carriageway was blocked after a two-vehicle crash.
The collision happened near to the Drayton Hall Lane junction at 12.15pm.
No injuries have been reported.
Nearby, a lorry and a Range Rover have crashed near to the Rash's Green industrial estate at the A1075 Shipdham Road.
Officers were called at 12.15pm and remain at the scene.
The road was obstructed but no injuries have been reported.
Drivers faced long tailbacks following the crash both ways between Shipdham Road and Yaxham Road.