Motorist taken to hospital after crash involving car and van on A47
Published: 5:35 PM November 2, 2021
A car and a van have been involved in a crash in the A47 this afternoon.
Police were called at 3.20pm after a two-vehicle collision at East Tuddenham, near Honingham.
The road was blocked for a time and emergency services attended the scene.
No injuries were reported but one motorist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a precaution.
The crash affected traffic between Norwich and Dereham but is now moving steadily.
