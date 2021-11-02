News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorist taken to hospital after crash involving car and van on A47

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:35 PM November 2, 2021
Car and van involved in crash near East Tuddenham on the A47

A van and a car were involved in a crash this afternoon in the A47 in East Tudderham - Credit: Google

A car and a van have been involved in a crash in the A47 this afternoon.

Police were called at 3.20pm after a two-vehicle collision at East Tuddenham, near Honingham.

The road was blocked for a time and emergency services attended the scene. 

No injuries were reported but one motorist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a precaution.

The crash affected traffic between Norwich and Dereham but is now moving steadily.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

