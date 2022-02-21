Lorry and car involved in crash on A47 in King's Lynn
Published: 9:20 AM February 21, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A lorry and a car have been involved in a crash near a busy roundabout in King's Lynn.
Officers were called to the A47, close to the Hardwick Roundabout, just before 7.45am on Monday (February 21) following reports of a collision.
Following the incident, the road was blocked with traffic unable to pass.
A police spokeswoman confirmed there is debris in the road and damage to the barrier.
She said: "Recovery are currently on scene dealing with the incident."
It is not currently known if there are anyone was injured in the crash.
