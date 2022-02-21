News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Lorry and car involved in crash on A47 in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:20 AM February 21, 2022
A lorry and a car crashed on the A47 in King's Lynn on Monday morning.

A lorry and a car crashed on the A47 in King's Lynn on Monday morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry and a car have been involved in a crash near a busy roundabout in King's Lynn.

Officers were called to the A47, close to the Hardwick Roundabout, just before 7.45am on Monday (February 21) following reports of a collision.

Following the incident, the road was blocked with traffic unable to pass.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there is debris in the road and damage to the barrier.

She said: "Recovery are currently on scene dealing with the incident."

It is not currently known if there are anyone was injured in the crash. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Major storm damage has brought down fencing at the lion enclosure at Africa Alive!

Lion enclosure destroyed as Storm Eunice hits zoo

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A tree has fallen through a garden wall in Hockwold.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

How Storm Eunice caused chaos across Norfolk and Waveney

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Rachelle Lubi-Hallam, 23, who is fighting with the Home Office and the Department of Works and Pensi

Investigations

UK artist told by DWP she is 'not British' - and ordered to pay back £4.5k

Joel Adams

person
Sandie Chivers

Investigations

Takeaways and no dancefloor - Couples claim wedding firm ruined big day

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon