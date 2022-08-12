Crash involving car and motorhome blocks A47 causing delays

A crash involving a motorhome and a Ford Fiesta has blocked one lane of the A47 at Brundall - Credit: Van Cam

A crash involving a car and a motorhome has blocked one lane of the A47 causing delays.

The collision happened at Brundall at about 11.20am.

A Ford Fiesta and Nissan Lunar crashed in the eastbound lane near to the Shell garage and Brundall slip road.

There are heavy delays following the collision.

There is congestion building between the NDR roundabout and the Brundall turn off.

No injuries have been reported.



