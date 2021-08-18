Landowner hits out at radio silence over compulsory sale of land for A47

Published: 6:20 PM August 18, 2021

Could Boris Johnson's 'Project Speed' accellerate the dualling of the A47? Pic: Highways England. - Credit: Highways England

A man forced to sell his land to make way for improvements to the A47 has hit out at an alleged three-year radio silence from highway authorities over the sale.

Highways England (HE) is looking to improve the A47 in six places between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth as part of a £300m project, including a section between Blofield and North Burlingham.

On Wednesday, the Planning Inspectorate held a meeting about plans for compulsory purchases along the Blofield stretch.

There are 121 sites along the route that will be affected by temporary or permanent acquisition but only 12 were considered major issues, Mr Steven Brattan said, speaking on behalf of HE.

John Randlesome, whose property is expected to be part of a temporary acquisition, told Alex Hutson, the planning inspector, that he had not been contacted despite being listed on the acquisition schedule.

"We haven't heard anything from the compulsory purchase in three years," he said.

"We had someone come round three years ago but we haven't heard anything since."

Mr Hutson asked about a meeting listed in June, but Mr Randlesome said that was nothing to do with compulsory purchases.

Representatives from HE promised to meet with Mr Randlesome, which Mr Hutson said should be a priority.

Tim Knight, the owner of the White House, raised concerns that he had been told he and his mother would have no vehicle access to their property and may be forced to leave while work was ongoing.

"I'm a full-time carer for my mother, she's in quite a poor state at the moment," he said.

"A lack of vehicle access would be a substantial problem because she has needed an emergency ambulance several times, included last night."

Mr Knight was assured he would not have to move from his property and vehicle access would be maintained throughout development.

Mr Huston queried why the acquisitions were necessary, with Philip Robson from HE saying they were needed to realise the benefits of dualling the A47, which he said would cut journey times, enable sustainable economic growth and cut the number of accidents on the road.