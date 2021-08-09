News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 stretches to close for repair in Norfolk and Suffolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:17 PM August 9, 2021   
Long sections of the A47 will close at night this week as Highways England carries out work to resurface and repair its carriageways.

The A47 westbound will be closed from 8pm at the Cucumber Lane Roundabout to the A146 at Trowse, and at the A10 Hardwick Interchange in King's Lynn from the roundabout westbound.

It will reopen at 6am in the morning.

On the A47 eastbound the road will close from 9pm from Swaffham to the Toftwood eastbound and westbound which will both be closed until 5am the next day.

At the A47 northbound, the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft will be closed from 8pm with the southbound carriage way also closed, both roads will reopen at 6am.

Northbound work will end tomorrow, however other closures are expected to continue until Saturday August 14.

For the latest travel information and updates, visit the EDP's live traffic map.

