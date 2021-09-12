Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs

Published: 5:52 PM September 12, 2021

The A47 will close between Blofield and Greats Yarmouth - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A portion of the A47 will be closed for over three weeks.

Between September 13 and October 5, both carriageways of the road will be closed between Acle and Blofield for five miles of carriageway resurfacing.

The roadworks will happen between 8pm and 6am, to reduce disruption.

The closure may extend beyond October, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Between September 15 and September 24, the road will be closed between Acle and the Vauxhall roundabout in Yarmouth for eight miles. Again, this will include both carriageways closing for repairs.

These will take place between 9pm and 6am.

There is a diversion in place, though this takes drivers on a almost 50 mile route through Gilllingham.

The roadworks will be on weekdays only.

Buses using the A47, including the Coastlink services, will be on diversions.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

