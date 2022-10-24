News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 closed after van catches fire

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:16 AM October 24, 2022
The A47 has been closed after a van caught fire between Dereham and Swaffham

The A47 has been closed after a van caught fire between Dereham and Swaffham - Credit: Google/Archant

The A47 has been closed after a van caught fire near Dereham.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called just before 10.30am today (October 24) to Scarning, between Dereham and Swaffham.

Police are also in attendance and part of the A47 has since been closed at Scarning. 

There are no reports of injuries currently and there is heavy congestion following the blaze.

Traffic is building in both directions, according to the AA traffic map.

